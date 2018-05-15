Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (MPC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 91.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 19.2% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. now owns 6,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 24.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,324,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,144,000 after purchasing an additional 839,200 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1,588.5% in the first quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 12.3% in the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 17,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $579,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $78.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.73. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $77.54 and a 1-year high of $78.58. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.42%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.38 per share, for a total transaction of $101,070.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,853 shares in the company, valued at $866,035.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas M. Kelley sold 20,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $1,395,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MPC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Friday, April 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.63.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

