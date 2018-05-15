Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth $1,411,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,354,000 after acquiring an additional 187,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties opened at $81.22 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $81.28 and a 12-month high of $82.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $288.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.46 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.15%.

RHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

In other news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 6,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.34 per share, for a total transaction of $487,306.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 7,811 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

