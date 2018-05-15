Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Mastercard (MA)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,345,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,588,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,290 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,246,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,307,780,000 after acquiring an additional 82,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,930,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,651,362,000 after acquiring an additional 396,897 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,911,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,560,860,000 after acquiring an additional 750,224 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,385,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,269,252,000 after acquiring an additional 388,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard opened at $192.12 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $191.59 and a 52-week high of $194.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.25. Mastercard had a net margin of 32.42% and a return on equity of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Mastercard to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.33.

In other news, Director David R. Carlucci sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.10, for a total value of $1,089,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 239,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $44,450,549.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,411 shares in the company, valued at $66,095,783.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 306,209 shares of company stock worth $56,620,393. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

