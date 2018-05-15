Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Stake in Advanced Disposal (ADSW)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Disposal (NYSE:ADSW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSW. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought a new stake in Advanced Disposal in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,947,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Advanced Disposal by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,025,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,837,000 after buying an additional 517,509 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Disposal by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 743,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,800,000 after buying an additional 389,049 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Disposal by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,545,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,008,000 after purchasing an additional 386,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Disposal by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,314,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,400,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Advanced Disposal alerts:

In other news, CFO Steven R. Carn sold 18,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $409,158.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,536,331.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Highstar Capital Lp sold 21,987,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $493,178,570.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,036,966 shares of company stock worth $494,267,443 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Disposal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Disposal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Advanced Disposal in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Advanced Disposal in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Disposal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Advanced Disposal opened at $23.38 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Advanced Disposal has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $23.44.

Advanced Disposal (NYSE:ADSW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Advanced Disposal had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Advanced Disposal will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Disposal Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. The company also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Disposal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Disposal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.