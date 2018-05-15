Quanterix Corp. (QTRX) Expected to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share

Quanterix Corp. (NASDAQ:QTRX) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Swann dropped their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for Quanterix in a report issued on Thursday, May 10th. Leerink Swann analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.21). Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Quanterix’s Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on QTRX. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Quanterix in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine upgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanterix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Quanterix opened at $19.02 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $423.13 million and a P/E ratio of -2.29. Quanterix has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $18.68.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08).

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Quanterix in the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quanterix in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Quanterix in the first quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and Quanterix SR-X, which utilizes the same technology and assay kit as the Simoa HD-1 Analyzer.

