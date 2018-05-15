Q3 Asset Management Takes Position in SPDR S&P Biotech (XBI)

Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 61,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,000. SPDR S&P Biotech makes up approximately 6.1% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech by 63.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech opened at $92.82 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. SPDR S&P Biotech has a 52 week low of $91.62 and a 52 week high of $93.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

