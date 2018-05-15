Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Papa Murphy’s Holdings, Inc. (FRSH) Lowered by Analyst

Papa Murphy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group lowered their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Papa Murphy’s in a report issued on Wednesday, May 9th. Jefferies Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Papa Murphy’s’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Papa Murphy's alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FRSH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Papa Murphy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Papa Murphy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of Papa Murphy’s opened at $5.50 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Papa Murphy’s has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $93.36 million, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.10.

Papa Murphy’s (NASDAQ:FRSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Papa Murphy’s had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $34.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.61 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fondren Management LP bought a new position in Papa Murphy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $834,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Papa Murphy’s by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 31,107 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Papa Murphy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Papa Murphy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Papa Murphy’s news, major shareholder Mfp Partners Lp bought 58,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.91 per share, with a total value of $286,930.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 292,891 shares of company stock worth $1,573,307 in the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Papa Murphy’s

Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Take ?N' Bake pizza stores. The company operates in three segments: Domestic Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, and International. As of January 1, 2018, it operated approximately 1,523 stores, including 1,338 franchised and 145 company-owned stores in 39 states, as well as 14 stores in Canada and 26 stores in the Middle East.

Receive News & Ratings for Papa Murphy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa Murphy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.