Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for NorthStar Realty Europe Lowered by Analyst (NRE)

NorthStar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) – B. Riley dropped their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NorthStar Realty Europe in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 14th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for NorthStar Realty Europe’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

NorthStar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.86 million. NorthStar Realty Europe had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded NorthStar Realty Europe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

NYSE NRE opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. NorthStar Realty Europe has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $14.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th.

NorthStar Realty Europe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NorthStar Realty Europe by 616.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 727,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after buying an additional 626,111 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of NorthStar Realty Europe by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 1,420,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after buying an additional 238,702 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NorthStar Realty Europe by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NorthStar Realty Europe by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after buying an additional 139,696 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthStar Realty Europe by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 282,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 129,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

About NorthStar Realty Europe

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. is a European focused commercial real estate company with predominately prime office properties within key cities in Germany, the United Kingdom and France, organized as a REIT and managed by an affiliate of Colony NorthStar, Inc (NYSE: CLNS), a leading global equity REIT with an embedded investment management platform.

