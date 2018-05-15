Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) Issued By Jefferies Group

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group cut their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, May 9th. Jefferies Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARWR. BidaskClub upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $5.00 price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray upped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

ARWR opened at $9.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $865.26 million, a P/E ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.16 and a current ratio of 10.16. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $10.08.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.05% and a negative net margin of 199.55%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 330,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $165,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 465,000 shares of company stock worth $3,432,350. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage medicines include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT for the treatment of liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 and ARO-ANG3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-Lung1 for the treatment of an undisclosed pulmonary target; ARO-HIF2 to treat renal cell carcinoma; ARO-F12 for hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders; and ARO-AMG1 for the treatment of an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target.

