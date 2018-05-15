Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) Lowered by Analyst

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group cut their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 9th. Jefferies Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Sangamo Therapeutics opened at $15.70 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.52). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.96% and a negative net margin of 126.96%. The business had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Mento sold 9,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $219,505.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Edward R. Conner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $81,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,925 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 128.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 243,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 137,050 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 185.1% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 63,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 41,089 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,152,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, formerly Sangamo BioSciences, Inc, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on translating science into genomic therapies that transform patients’ lives using the Company’s platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation and cell therapy.

