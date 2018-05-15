Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Novavax Increased by Piper Jaffray (NVAX)

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray increased their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for Novavax in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.14). Piper Jaffray currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 million. Novavax’s revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.37.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.20. Novavax has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $1.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Novavax by 349.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 99,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 77,733 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Novavax by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 115,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 63,155 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 33.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen.

