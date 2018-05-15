Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for FTD Companies (FTD) Increased by Analyst

FTD Companies (NASDAQ:FTD) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for FTD Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 9th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FTD Companies’ Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

FTD has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised FTD Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised FTD Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of FTD Companies opened at $4.90 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com . FTD Companies has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $132.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.28.

FTD Companies (NASDAQ:FTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. FTD Companies had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $278.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.88 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of FTD Companies by 292.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of FTD Companies by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 255,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 166,861 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FTD Companies in the 4th quarter worth $3,288,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTD Companies by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 102,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 46,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of FTD Companies by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 19,097 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTD Companies Company Profile

FTD Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a floral and gifting company primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Consumer, Provide Commerce, Florist, and International. It provides floral arrangements and plants, gifts, and related products and services to consumers, retail florists, and other retail locations and companies.

