Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Freehold Royalties Reduced by Analyst (FRU)

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Freehold Royalties in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 10th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for Freehold Royalties’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. Freehold Royalties had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of C$38.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.90 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FRU. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Freehold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.56.

Freehold Royalties opened at C$13.53 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$11.71 and a 12 month high of C$16.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.1 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 42,000 wells and receives royalty from industry operators.

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.