Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Flowserve Lowered by Oppenheimer (FLS)

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for Flowserve in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 13th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Giannakouros now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Flowserve’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Flowserve had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $919.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FLS. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $42.00 target price on shares of Flowserve and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.46.

FLS stock opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.29. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $42.71 and a 52-week high of $44.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,532,000. Centenus Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,333,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 93,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 413.3% during the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 61,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 34,141 shares during the period.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

