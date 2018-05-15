Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Dropbox, Inc. Increased by Piper Jaffray (DBX)

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray boosted their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for Dropbox in a report released on Thursday, May 10th. Piper Jaffray analyst A. Zukin now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. Piper Jaffray has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray also issued estimates for Dropbox’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DBX. Nomura assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase lifted their price target on Dropbox to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped coverage on Dropbox in a report on Monday, April 16th. They set a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.46.

Dropbox opened at $29.96 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $29.71 and a 12 month high of $31.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. 0.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dropbox news, insider Arash Ferdowsi sold 2,333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $46,829,993.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About Dropbox

Dropbox Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc in October 2009. Dropbox Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

