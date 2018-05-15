Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Dream Industrial REIT Boosted by Desjardins (DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for Dream Industrial REIT in a research note issued on Thursday, May 10th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dream Industrial REIT’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.03). Dream Industrial REIT had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of C$44.73 million for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Dream Industrial REIT from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of Dream Industrial REIT opened at C$9.44 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Dream Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of C$8.08 and a 12 month high of C$9.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 27th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

