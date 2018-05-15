Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Raised by Analyst

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Lawson now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.30) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.31). SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s Q3 2018 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($5.16) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($3.03) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

CLVS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $90.00 to $55.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Cann reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clovis Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.53.

Clovis Oncology opened at $50.02 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.92. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $49.56 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.18). Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 79.02% and a negative net margin of 545.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 164.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVS. HealthCor Management L.P. increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. now owns 973,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,221,000 after acquiring an additional 326,420 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,320,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,762,000 after buying an additional 323,417 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,634,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,138,000 after buying an additional 318,931 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $17,652,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 550.0% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 260,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period.

In other Clovis Oncology news, Director Thorlef Spickschen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $162,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,767,085.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $978,975. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

