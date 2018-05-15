Q2 2018 Earnings Forecast for WAVE Life Sciences Issued By Jefferies Group (WVE)

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) – Jefferies Group dropped their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a report released on Wednesday, May 9th. Jefferies Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.27) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.07). Jefferies Group also issued estimates for WAVE Life Sciences’ Q3 2018 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($5.08) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($5.34) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.56) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Get WAVE Life Sciences alerts:

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.36). WAVE Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,613.03% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WVE. BidaskClub raised WAVE Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Leerink Swann raised their price objective on WAVE Life Sciences from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho set a $34.00 price objective on WAVE Life Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on WAVE Life Sciences to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised WAVE Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WAVE Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

Shares of WAVE Life Sciences stock opened at $39.35 on Monday. WAVE Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $39.55. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WVE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of WAVE Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of WAVE Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WAVE Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of WAVE Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WAVE Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. 76.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris Francis sold 21,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $1,198,800.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael A. Panzara sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $26,623.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,813 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

About WAVE Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for genetically defined diseases by utilizing proprietary synthetic chemistry drug development platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Receive News & Ratings for WAVE Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAVE Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.