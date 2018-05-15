Q2 2018 Earnings Forecast for SunOpta Issued By William Blair (SOY)

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of SunOpta in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 9th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). William Blair also issued estimates for SunOpta’s FY2018 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.04). SunOpta had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of C$371.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$359.57 million.

SunOpta opened at C$8.95 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. SunOpta has a one year low of C$8.00 and a one year high of C$13.53.

In other news, insider George Miketa purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,750.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 16,800 shares of company stock valued at $121,245.

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, and Ethiopia. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

