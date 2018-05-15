Q2 2018 Earnings Forecast for Roku, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Roku in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.13). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Roku’s Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $136.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.79) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ROKU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roku to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Roku from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Vetr downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.59 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.65.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $35.30 on Monday. Roku has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.76.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 280.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $761,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $1,106,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,900,403 shares of company stock worth $62,478,962. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.