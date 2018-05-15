Q2 2018 Earnings Forecast for Redfin Issued By William Blair (RDFN)

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Redfin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 11th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray increased their target price on shares of Redfin from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.92.

RDFN stock opened at $22.01 on Monday. Redfin has a 52-week low of $21.71 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Redfin during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, QVT Financial LP bought a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $208,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 299,649 shares in the company, valued at $6,238,692.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $108,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,280.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,450. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

