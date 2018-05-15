Q2 2018 Earnings Forecast for Genco Shipping & Trading Issued By Jefferies Group (GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group boosted their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 9th. Jefferies Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s FY2018 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $76.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.93 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 39.84%.

GNK has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $18.00 price target on Genco Shipping & Trading and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

Shares of GNK opened at $17.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $622.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.12. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.04.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth about $135,404,000. Raynor Geoffrey boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,704.8% during the 4th quarter. Raynor Geoffrey now owns 1,011,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,472,000 after acquiring an additional 955,369 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,262,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, such as commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

