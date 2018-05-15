Q2 2018 Earnings Forecast for Asante Solutions Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks (PUMP)

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Asante Solutions in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Sill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Asante Solutions’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $385.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.75 million. The business’s revenue was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray set a $19.00 price target on Asante Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 target price on Asante Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Jefferies Group set a $21.00 target price on Asante Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Asante Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Shares of PUMP opened at $19.48 on Monday. Asante Solutions has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $19.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Asante Solutions by 103.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,369,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,765,000 after buying an additional 696,242 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Asante Solutions by 16.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,440,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,566,000 after buying an additional 614,100 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in Asante Solutions by 90.0% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asante Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $6,636,000. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asante Solutions in the first quarter worth $4,979,000.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

