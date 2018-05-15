Q2 2018 Earnings Forecast for Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. Issued By William Blair (AXDX)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 10th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.33). William Blair also issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 51.23% and a negative net margin of 1,568.29%. The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Sunday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ AXDX opened at $20.00 on Monday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 26.44, a current ratio of 27.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.21 per share, with a total value of $252,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $377,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 45,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,850. Company insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

