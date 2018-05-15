Q2 2018 Earnings Estimate for Williams Companies (WMB) Issued By Jefferies Group

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group dropped their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for Williams Companies in a research note issued on Monday, May 14th. Jefferies Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.21.

NYSE WMB opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 215.87%.

In other Williams Companies news, Director Kathleen B. Cooper sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $113,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,114.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $56,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,484.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $783,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 98,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 61,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 24,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

