Q2 2018 Earnings Estimate for HealthStream, Inc. Issued By First Analysis (HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) – Equities research analysts at First Analysis lifted their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for HealthStream in a research note issued on Friday, May 11th. First Analysis analyst F. Sparacino now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. First Analysis also issued estimates for HealthStream’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. HealthStream had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $62.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.98 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.14.

HealthStream opened at $27.02 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $27.09 and a 12-month high of $27.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.38 million, a P/E ratio of 101.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.75.

In other HealthStream news, Director C Martin Harris sold 3,415 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $90,770.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,024.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Doster sold 10,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,423.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,872 shares of company stock worth $3,230,411 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,453,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,086,000 after buying an additional 113,754 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 313,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after buying an additional 12,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions to the healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in HealthStream Workforce Solutions and HealthStream Provider Solutions segments. The company offers workforce development solutions comprising software-as-a-service (SaaS) and subscription-based products to meet talent management, training, certification, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and development needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

