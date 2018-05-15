PVH (PVH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

PVH (NYSE:PVH) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 22nd. Analysts expect PVH to post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter. PVH has set its Q1 guidance at $2.20-2.25 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $9.00-9.10 EPS.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. PVH had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect PVH to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PVH opened at $154.32 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72. PVH has a 1-year low of $153.23 and a 1-year high of $155.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.89%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PVH. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Monday, April 30th. B. Riley set a $160.00 price target on shares of PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Wells Fargo set a $180.00 price target on shares of PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of PVH from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.05.

In other news, CEO Steven B. Shiffman sold 1,250 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.04, for a total transaction of $200,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael A. Shaffer sold 46,400 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total transaction of $7,299,648.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,666 shares of company stock worth $16,375,545 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

