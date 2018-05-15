PVH (PVH) Holdings Boosted by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in PVH (NYSE:PVH) by 278.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,641 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,126 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of PVH worth $8,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,070,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $695,728,000 after purchasing an additional 111,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PVH by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,313,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,244,000 after purchasing an additional 59,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,772,000 after purchasing an additional 24,421 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in PVH by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 677,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,954,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in PVH by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 440,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

In related news, CEO Francis K. Duane sold 22,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.77, for a total transaction of $3,420,417.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $318,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,666 shares of company stock worth $16,375,545. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PVH. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Monday, April 30th. B. Riley set a $160.00 target price on shares of PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Wells Fargo set a $180.00 target price on shares of PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.05.

Shares of PVH opened at $154.32 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PVH has a one year low of $153.23 and a one year high of $155.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. PVH had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that PVH will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.89%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.