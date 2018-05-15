Pure Storage (PSTG) Stake Lowered by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,895 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $7,131,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 545.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 713,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 603,353 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $613,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 141,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustees of Princeton University bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $10,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

In other Pure Storage news, President David Hatfield sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $4,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $57,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,007,243 shares of company stock worth $20,874,550 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSTG. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.72.

Pure Storage opened at $22.86 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $23.85.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.84%. The business had revenue of $338.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.