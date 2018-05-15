PulteGroup (PHM) Shares Down 5.4% After Insider Selling

Shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) dropped 5.4% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $29.20 and last traded at $29.30. Approximately 7,043,804 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 4,886,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.96.

Specifically, Director Andre J. Hawaux bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.31 per share, for a total transaction of $97,061.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,037.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Harmon D. Smith sold 1,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $32,729.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 308,539 shares in the company, valued at $9,663,441.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,438 shares of company stock worth $2,347,542. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.03.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 16.44%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.6% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 30.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 26.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in PulteGroup by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

