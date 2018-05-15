PulteGroup (PHM) Director Andre J. Hawaux Buys 3,100 Shares

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Director Andre J. Hawaux purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.31 per share, with a total value of $97,061.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,037.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $30.96 on Tuesday. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $30.85 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.03.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 5.91%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 6th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.44%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $36.00 price target on PulteGroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Raymond James upgraded PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Buckingham Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $35.00 target price on PulteGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

