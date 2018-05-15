Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) Director Buys $494,535.48 in Stock

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Director Robert W. Duggan acquired 21,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.16 per share, with a total value of $494,535.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,862,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,773,693.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pulse Biosciences stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 117,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,446. Pulse Biosciences has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $15.56.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 1,785.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 13.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage medical technology company, develops therapeutic tissue treatment platform based on its proprietary nano-pulse stimulation (NPS) technology. Its NPS is a non-thermal, precise, and focal drug-free tissue treatment technology that initiates cell death within treated tissue used in oncology, dermatology/aesthetics, minimally invasive, and veterinary applications.

