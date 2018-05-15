Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 883 Shares of Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

AAP opened at $121.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $119.29 and a 12-month high of $121.70.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stephens set a $108.00 price objective on Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim raised Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

In other news, Director John C. Brouillard sold 1,745 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total transaction of $202,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tammy M. Finley sold 342 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $39,791.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

