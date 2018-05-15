Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 388 Shares of IPG Photonics (IPGP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,874,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $829,672,000 after purchasing an additional 648,145 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 771,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,036,000 after purchasing an additional 22,959 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $134,367,000. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 607,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,064,000 after purchasing an additional 75,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 520,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,367,000 after purchasing an additional 119,316 shares during the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John R. Peeler sold 2,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $685,687.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total transaction of $3,042,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,259,316.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,374,492. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.50.

Shares of IPG Photonics opened at $252.98 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $251.49 and a 12 month high of $256.58.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $359.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.35 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

