PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PTCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Chubb Ltd bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $29.45 on Thursday. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.42% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 111.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and Emflaza (deflazacort) for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

