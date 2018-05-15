PTC (PTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $313.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) to report $313.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for PTC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $314.80 million and the lowest is $311.33 million. PTC reported sales of $291.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.37 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. PTC had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $307.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTC. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PTC from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on PTC to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. BidaskClub raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.25.

PTC opened at $86.35 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. PTC has a 1-year low of $86.19 and a 1-year high of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 116.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.34.

In other PTC news, EVP Matthew Lessner Cohen sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,726,036.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,278 shares of company stock valued at $11,520,574 in the last ninety days. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of PTC by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of PTC by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Inc develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: IoT Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications and augmented reality (AR) experiences; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

