pSivida (EYPT) and The Competition Head to Head Review

pSivida (NASDAQ: EYPT) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare pSivida to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.8% of pSivida shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of pSivida shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares pSivida and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio pSivida $7.54 million -$18.48 million -3.77 pSivida Competitors $1.09 billion $107.48 million 22.29

pSivida’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than pSivida. pSivida is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for pSivida and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score pSivida 0 0 7 0 3.00 pSivida Competitors 106 743 1114 47 2.55

pSivida currently has a consensus price target of $7.29, indicating a potential upside of 271.72%. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 13.89%. Given pSivida’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe pSivida is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares pSivida and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets pSivida -843.54% -246.01% -103.22% pSivida Competitors -224.43% -30.94% -12.79%

Volatility & Risk

pSivida has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, pSivida’s rivals have a beta of 1.11, suggesting that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

pSivida rivals beat pSivida on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

pSivida Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

