Psagot Investment House Ltd. Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 363,623 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.2% of Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $27,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $817,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,106,000. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 180,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,274,000 after buying an additional 26,082 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 48,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 449,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,654,000 after buying an additional 36,882 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF opened at $46.25 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $46.58.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

