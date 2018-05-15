Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 97,215 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 97,215 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of TE Connectivity worth $38,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 4,206.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,088,000 after acquiring an additional 401,743 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 237,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,686,000 after buying an additional 58,300 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 69.8% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 25.5% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $95.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $94.75 and a 1 year high of $95.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Lynch sold 76,183 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total value of $7,731,050.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,848,478.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 10,700 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $1,124,998.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,567 shares of company stock worth $9,955,860 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia?Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

