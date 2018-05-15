Prudential Financial Inc. Has $34.27 Million Position in Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,650 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.80% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $34,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $226,000.

In other news, major shareholder Tourism Group Co. Ltd. Hna sold 24,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,140,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard Potter bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on HGV shares. SunTrust Banks set a $50.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.96. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $40.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.86 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages timeshare resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

