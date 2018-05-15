Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 55,230 Shares of Ingevity (NGVT)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 505,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,230 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 1.20% of Ingevity worth $37,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ingevity by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,661,000 after buying an additional 253,722 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,216,000 after purchasing an additional 105,991 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 687,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 513,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,756,000 after purchasing an additional 46,384 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGVT stock opened at $79.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $79.68 and a 12-month high of $81.49.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $235.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.76 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 48.09% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. research analysts expect that Ingevity will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Ingevity from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Loop Capital lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products primarily for gasoline vapor emission control systems.

