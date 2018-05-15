Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Universal Forest Products (UFPI)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,108,724 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,570 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 1.81% of Universal Forest Products worth $35,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Universal Forest Products by 7.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Universal Forest Products by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Forest Products by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 32,760 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Universal Forest Products by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Universal Forest Products by 213.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,537,000 after buying an additional 353,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPI opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.84. Universal Forest Products has a 52-week low of $33.31 and a 52-week high of $34.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $993.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Forest Products will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Universal Forest Products’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.08%. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.48%.

In other Universal Forest Products news, VP Charles Scott Greene sold 5,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $191,295.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,078 shares in the company, valued at $506,470.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan E. West sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $86,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,440 shares of company stock worth $717,865. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood composite decking, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

