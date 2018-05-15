Protagonist Therapeutics Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share (PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) – Leerink Swann decreased their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, May 9th. Leerink Swann analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.27). Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($2.24) EPS.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PTGX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $6.42 on Monday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $138.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 3.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 494,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after purchasing an additional 47,003 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $472,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,202,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,080,000. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder X L.P. Canaan sold 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $25,091.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Y. Liu sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $74,515.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,855 in the last three months. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a peptide technology platform focused on discovering and developing new chemical entities (NECs) to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s product pipeline includes PTG-100, PTG-200 and PTG-300. Its primary focus is on developing oral peptide drugs that target biological pathways also targeted by marketed injectable antibody drugs.

