Prospect Capital (PSEC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Prospect Capital in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $6.64. 2,160,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.43. Prospect Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $162.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.08 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John F. Barry acquired 269,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $1,784,776.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Barry acquired 84,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $545,809.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,284,671 shares in the company, valued at $222,507,514.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 487,692 shares of company stock worth $3,213,776. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 88,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 35,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 32,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 12,843 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 38,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 13,144 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a financial services company. The Company primarily lends to and invests in middle market privately held companies. The Company is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.