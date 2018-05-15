Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) Stake Decreased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5,561.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 268.6% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider Luis E. Valdes sold 27,662 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $1,770,921.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFG opened at $59.11 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.98 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group Inc will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.18.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is an investment management company. The Company offers a range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance. Its segments include Retirement and Income Solutions; Principal Global Investors, Principal International; U.S. Insurance Solutions, and Corporate.

