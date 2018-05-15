Primo Water (PRMW) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PRMW. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Primo Water from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on Primo Water and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.33.

Primo Water opened at $13.99 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.84 million, a PE ratio of -50.46, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of -0.16. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.00 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David J. Mills sold 5,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $80,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David J. Mills sold 18,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $260,672.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 224.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 891,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,210,000 after buying an additional 617,077 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,576,000. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,895,000. North Fourth Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,292,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,187,000. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

