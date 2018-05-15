Primo Water (PRMW) Expected to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Primo Water in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 9th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Primo Water’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PRMW. ValuEngine raised shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

PRMW opened at $13.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $443.84 million, a P/E ratio of -50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of -0.16. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Primo Water had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO David J. Mills sold 18,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $260,672.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Mills sold 5,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $80,109.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,462,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,123,000 after acquiring an additional 77,326 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 917,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 34,460 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 891,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,210,000 after acquiring an additional 617,077 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 110,186 shares during the period. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

