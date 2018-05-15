PriceSmart (PSMT) EVP Chong Jesus Von Sells 300 Shares

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $25,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,465.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PSMT opened at $82.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.19. PriceSmart has a 12 month low of $81.90 and a 12 month high of $83.50.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 5th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $839.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.43 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that PriceSmart will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

PSMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of PriceSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PriceSmart by 9.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,739,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,347,000 after acquiring an additional 149,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PriceSmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP boosted its position in PriceSmart by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 1,135,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,781,000 after acquiring an additional 228,715 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PriceSmart by 5.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,125,000 after acquiring an additional 37,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in PriceSmart by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 683,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,884,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates the U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company's warehouse clubs offer brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of October 26, 2017, it operated 40 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 in Trinidad; 3 each in Guatemala, Honduras, and the Dominican Republic; 2 in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

