President Petroleum (PPC) Price Target Cut to GBX 12.50 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

President Petroleum (LON:PPC) had its price objective lowered by Peel Hunt from GBX 13 ($0.18) to GBX 12.50 ($0.17) in a research note released on Monday. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a corporate rating on shares of President Petroleum in a research report on Monday.

President Petroleum opened at GBX 10.17 ($0.14) on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. President Petroleum has a 1 year low of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 12.50 ($0.17).

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions in Paraguay; and the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina. It also holds interests in two producing oil and gas fields in Louisiana.

