PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) (PKW) Stake Lessened by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) (NASDAQ:PKW) by 69.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,451 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000.

Get PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW opened at $57.61 on Tuesday. PowerShares Preferred Portfoli has a twelve month low of $57.58 and a twelve month high of $57.77.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) (NASDAQ:PKW).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.